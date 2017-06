March 30 ALLGON AB (PUBL)

* ALLGONGRUPPEN ACQUIRES SATMISSION AB

* TRANSACTION TAKES PLACE BY ALLGON BUYING SHARES IN SATMISSION FROM ITS CURRENT OWNER FOR SEK 22.5 MILLION

* PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID PARTLY IN CASH, SEK 5 MILLION AND PARTLY BY ISSUING SHARES IN ALLGON AMOUNTING TO A VALUE OF SEK 17.5 MILLION