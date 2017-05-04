BRIEF-Ekinops announces new modalities of financing of reconciliation with OneAccess
* PROJECTS FOR CAPITAL INCREASE WITH RETAINED INTEREST OF € 11 MILLION AND RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY € 23 MILLION
May 4 ALLGON AB (PUBL):
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 50.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 32.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 2.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
* REG-TELENET CLOSES ACQUISITION OF CODITEL BRABANT BVBA AND CODITEL S.À R.L