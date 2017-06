BRIEF-Lamda Development acquires 50 PCT of shares issued by Lamda Olympia Village

* SAYS THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH "IRERE PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LUXEMBOURG" FOR ACQUISITION OF 4,402,368 SHARES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY "LAMDA OLYMPIA VILLAGE " (LOV), WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 50 PERCENT OF THE LOV SHARE CAPITAL