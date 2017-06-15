BRIEF-Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
June 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance data provides card services performance update for may 2017
* For month ended may 31, 2017, net charge-offs were $84.0 million
* For month ended may 31, 2017, net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables was 6.4 percent
* Alliance data systems corp - delinquency rate was 4.9 % at may-end 2017 versus. 4.4% at may-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes