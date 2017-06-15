June 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance data provides card services performance update for may 2017

* For month ended may 31, 2017, net charge-offs were $84.0 million

* For month ended may 31, 2017, net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables was 6.4 percent

* Alliance data systems corp - delinquency rate was 4.9 % at may-end 2017 versus. 4.4% at may-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: