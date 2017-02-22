Feb 22 Alliance Financial Group Bhd

* qtrly net profit 129.7 million rgt

* qtrly revenue 378.6 million rgt

* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt

* no dividend has been declared during the third financial quarter and nine months ended 31 december 2016.

* profitability for the financial year 2017 is expected to remain broadly consistent with the previous financial year