BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc
* Alliance Healthcare Services reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $129.9 million versus $123.7 million
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016