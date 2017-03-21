BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical ends license agreement with EA Pharma
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
March 21 Alliance Pharma Plc
* Settlement agreement with sinclair pharma plc
* Reached agreement with Sinclair Pharma for compensation in connection with material reduction of business in Kelo-Stretch™
* Terms are: £4 million in cash to be paid to Coby Sinclair on or before 30 April; £1 million to be paid to co by sinclair on or before 30 June 2018
* Sinclair relinquishes any and all rights to Flammacerium™ (US) with immediate effect and transfers them to company
* Cash element of compensation will be used by company to reduce its current bank loans.
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding