BRIEF-Alliance reports qtrly diluted net income of AHGP/LPU of $0.71

* Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. reports quarterly financial results and increases quarterly distribution by 32.7% to $0.73 per unit

* Alliance Holdings GP LP qtrly basic and diluted net income of AHGP per limited partner unit $0.71

* Alliance Holdings GP LP - expects to receive quarterly cash distributions from ARLP of $44.3 million, or $177.2 million on an annualized basis

* Alliance Holdings GP LP qtrly total revenue $398.6 million versus $439.0 million