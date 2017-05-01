UPDATE 1-BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
May 1 Alliance Resource Partners Lp
* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports year-over-year increases to quarterly coal volumes, revenues, net income and ebitda; maintains quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per unit; and raises guidance
* Quarterly revenue rose 11.7 percent to $461.1 million
* Qtrly diluted net income of arlp per limited partner unit $1.10
* Sees 2017 coal production of 38.1 million to 39.1 million tons, sees 2017 coal sales volumes of 38.5 million to 39.5 million tons
* Alliance Resource Partners - sees 2017 revenues (excluding transportation revenues) of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion, sees 2017 net income of $290 million to $330 million
* Maintaining its previous 2017 guidance for capital expenditures in a range of $145.0 million to $165.0 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.75, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
