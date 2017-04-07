UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Alliance Select Foods International Inc
* FOOD received notice of a resolution made the department of justice, dismissing charges for syndicated Estafa
* DOJ affirmed the findings made by the Manila prosecutor's office that this case is bereft of any indication
* Received notice of a resolution made the department of justice (DOJ), dismissing charges for falsification of public documents
* DOJ affirms findings that case is bereft of any indication that fraud through false pretenses was committed by any of respondents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources