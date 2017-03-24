BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Alliance Trust Plc:
* FY total shareholder return for 2016 was 26.4%, an increase from 10.7% in 2015
* FY NAV per share at 31 Dec 2016 was 667.5p, up 19.4% from 559.0p at 31 dec 2015
* FY NAV total return was 21.5% for 2016 compared with 5.4% in 2015
* Total ordinary dividend for 2016 is 12.774p, an increase of 16.4% compared with 2015 (10.97p)
* Discount to NAV at 31 dec 2016 was 4.4%, compared with 8.1% at 31 Dec 2015
* Believe that Alliance Trust is now well placed for future - chairman
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.