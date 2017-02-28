Feb 28 Alliance Trust Plc

* 77.29 percent shareholders vote in favour of authority to repurchase from elliott

* Elliott's shares will be bought back in five tranches, in each case at a price representing a 4.75 per cent. Discount to net asset value per ordinary share

* 83.41 percent shareholders vote in favour of resolution to buyback up to 95,478,576 shares in accordance with repurchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)