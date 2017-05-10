May 10 AllianceBernstein Holding Lp

* AB announces April 30, 2017 assets under management

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - preliminary assets under management increased to $504 billion during April 2017 from $498 billion at end of March

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - 1.2 pct increase in AUM was result of market appreciation and slightly positive firmwide net flows