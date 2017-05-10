BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement
* Alliance Data Systems says co, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, other lenders - SEC filing
May 10 AllianceBernstein Holding Lp
* AB announces April 30, 2017 assets under management
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - preliminary assets under management increased to $504 billion during April 2017 from $498 billion at end of March
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - 1.2 pct increase in AUM was result of market appreciation and slightly positive firmwide net flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
* Board of directors has authorized and declared a special cash dividend of approximately $92.8 million in aggregate