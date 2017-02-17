Feb 17 Allianz Se
* CEO says can reach 2018 goals organically
* CEO says no trade-off between share buyback and external
growth, can do both
* CEO says property-casualty and asset management remain
where we would like to acquire
* CFO says sees potential to outperform in P&C in 2017, at
good level already in health & life
* CEO says wants to systematically exit traditional life
insurance
* CEO says U.S. outlook principally positive
* CEO says on reported QBE approach: was not
correctly reported in papers
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)