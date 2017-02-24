BRIEF-Prime Office Henrik Demant resigns as CFO
* HENRIK DEMANT RESIGNS AS CFO, EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 30 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 24 Allianz Malaysia Bhd
* Unit received from mycc notice of its proposed decision that agic have infringed one of prohibitions under part ii of competition act 2010
* Proposed decision includes a proposed financial penalty of 213.5 million rgt on all the 22 general insurers
* AGIC, as one of the members of piam, will have a share of rm27.5 million of the proposed penalty
* Proposed decision is not final Source (bit.ly/2meJfEO) Further company coverage:
* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou
LONDON, June 16 Global regulators continue to make progress on completing new capital rules for banks and want a deal as soon as possible, the Basel Committee said on Friday.