Feb 24 Allianz Malaysia Bhd

* Unit received from mycc notice of its proposed decision that agic have infringed one of prohibitions under part ii of competition act 2010

* Proposed decision includes a proposed financial penalty of 213.5 million rgt on all the 22 general insurers

* AGIC, as one of the members of piam, will have a share of rm27.5 million of the proposed penalty

* Proposed decision is not final Source (bit.ly/2meJfEO)