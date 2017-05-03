BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Allied announces first-quarter results
* Qtrly NAV per unit $ 36.19
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.40
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.53
* Allied Properties Real Estate - Expects operating and development environment to be generally favourable for remainder of year and into 2018
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Internal forecast for year contemplates mid-single-digit percentage growth in same-asset NOI
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Internal forecast for year contemplates low-to mid-single-digit percentage growth in FFO per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.