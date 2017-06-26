BRIEF-Beyond International says co has no financial exposure to Ten Network
* Advises that company has no financial exposure to Ten Network Holdings Ltd
June 26Allied Architects Inc
* Says 350 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 35,000 shares of its common stock from June 6 to June 26
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
* To raise $27.8 million for international expansion and new product initiatives