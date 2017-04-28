April 28 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Headline earnings per share in continuing operations for fy ended 28 february 2017 is expected to be between 110 cents - 120 cents

* Headline earnings per share in continuing operations have been adversely affected by higher interest charges caused by higher borrowing costs

* Allied electronics - headline earnings per share for financial year ended 29 february 2016 is expected to be a profit of between 60 cents - 80 cents