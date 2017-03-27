UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
March 27 Allied Group Ltd :
* FY profit from continuing operations HK$ 5.08 billion versus HK$2.75 billion
* "Consumer finance businesses in hong kong are expected to remain solid barring any rapid deterioration in economy"
* Expected that downturn of property market may happen if mortgage interest rates increase substantially in 2017
* "Consumer finance businesses in mainland China seem to have turned around satisfactorily"
* FY revenue HK$4.10 billion versus HK$4.70 billion
* Second interim dividend (in lieu of a final dividend) of HK$1.85 per share declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.