March 27 Allied Group Ltd :

* FY profit from continuing operations HK$ 5.08 billion versus HK$2.75 billion

* "Consumer finance businesses in hong kong are expected to remain solid barring any rapid deterioration in economy"

* Expected that downturn of property market may happen if mortgage interest rates increase substantially in 2017

* "Consumer finance businesses in mainland China seem to have turned around satisfactorily"

* FY revenue HK$4.10 billion versus HK$4.70 billion

* Second interim dividend (in lieu of a final dividend) of HK$1.85 per share declared