April 5 Allied Minds Plc
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and
management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Restructuring will result in discontinued funding for 7
subsidiaries
* A process will be undertaken to seek strategic
alternatives for these businesses, which could include sales or
transfers of legal entities or assets, or liquidations
* Discontinuation of funding at these subsidiaries will free
up approximately $14 million of capital spend budgeted for 2017
