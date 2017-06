March 8 Allied Properties Hk Ltd :

* Expected that profit attributable to owners of company for second half of 2016 will show a very substantial increase

* Attributable profit from continuing operations for fy ended 31st Dec 2016 will increase from HK$2.35 billion for year ended 31st Dec 2015

* Increase in attributable profit due to stronger performance of SHK's principal investments