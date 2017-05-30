BRIEF-Pennymac Financial announces $50 mln stock repurchase program
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc announces $50 million stock repurchase program
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd
* Allied world europe launches uk commercial division
* Allied world assurance company - as part of creation of new division, darren rowe has been appointed as vice president, head of uk commercial division
* Allied world assurance - products covered by uk commercial division are commercial combined, property owners, contractors all risks and combined liability
* Wintrust Financial Corp says on June 16, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement dated as of December 15, 2014 - SEC filing
* Hopfed Bancorp - approved compensation committee's recommendation to extend employment contracts of CEO John Peck, CFO Billy Duvall for one additional year