March 15 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* On March 13, 2017, co and Celgene entered into a side letter agreement - sec filing

* co, chairman Jerome Zeldis entered into side letter agreement; Zeldis to conditionally waive MFN adjustment in securities purchase deal

* Celgene agreed to waive MFN adjustment in spa to extent MFN adjustment would cause Celgene to own in excess of 19.9% of co's common stock