April 5 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc to present new data at the spring 2017 symposium on advanced wound care

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc - will feature five poster presentations summarizing new data and information related to its interfyl and ultramist therapy products

* Alliqua Biomedical - posters show potential for practitioners to improve clinical outcomes through use of ultramist therapy, interfyl products in addition to soc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: