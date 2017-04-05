BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 5 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc to present new data at the spring 2017 symposium on advanced wound care
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc - will feature five poster presentations summarizing new data and information related to its interfyl and ultramist therapy products
* Alliqua Biomedical - posters show potential for practitioners to improve clinical outcomes through use of ultramist therapy, interfyl products in addition to soc
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017