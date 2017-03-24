March 24 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

* Allison Transmission- On March 24 co, unit entered into amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 23, 2016

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- Amendment refinanced approximately $1,188 million of term loan debt due September 23, 2022 - SEC Filing

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- Amendment also reduced 0.75% libor floor to 0.00% and 1.75% floor applicable to base rate loans to 1.00% Source text: [bit.ly/2o0rRBi] Further company coverage: