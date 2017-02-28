Feb 28 Allreal Holding AG:

* Net profit including revaluation gains for the 2016 financial year amounted to 173.6 million Swiss francs ($172.34 million). This is the highest profit ever reported in the company's history

* Anticipates operating net profit for the 2017 financial year to be reported slightly below that of the year under review

* Will propose the disbursement of 5.75 francs per share, which is unchanged compared to the previous year and tax free for private investors