Feb 28 Allreal Holding AG:
* Net profit including revaluation gains for the 2016
financial year amounted to 173.6 million Swiss francs ($172.34
million). This is the highest profit ever reported in the
company's history
* Anticipates operating net profit for the 2017 financial
year to be reported slightly below that of the year under review
* Will propose the disbursement of 5.75 francs per share,
which is unchanged compared to the previous year and tax free
for private investors
Source text: bit.ly/2liDJw3
($1 = 1.0073 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)