French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
April 20 Allstate Corp
* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of March 2017 of $516 million, pre-tax ($335 million after-tax), estimated $781 million, pre-tax ($508 million after-tax) for q1 2017
* Catastrophe losses in Q1 comprised 28 events at estimated pretax cost of $777 million & unfavorable reserve reestimates of prev reported catastrophe losses
* One severe hail event, primarily affecting state of Texas in March, accounted for over one-third of catastrophe losses for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
