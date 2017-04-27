BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Ally Financial Inc
* Ally financial reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly net income of $214 million, $0.46 eps, $0.48 adjusted eps
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net financing revenue (excluding oid)1 $995 million versus $964 million
* Qtrly net financing revenue (as reported) $979 million versus $951 million
* Qtrly net interest margin of 2.60 percent, up 1 basis points
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46, q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Qtrly onsolidated annualized net charge-offs of 86 bps
* Return on equity at quarter-end 6.4 percent versus 7.4 percent at q4-end
* Says "continue to approach the auto market in a thoughtful and cautious manner"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.