April 3 ALM. BRAND A/S

* ALM. BRAND - NEW CFO APPOINTED

* APPOINTED RASMUS WERNER NIELSEN AS ITS NEW CFO.

* NIELSEN HAS SERVED AS CFO OF NORDEA BANK DENMARK AND HEAD OF GROUP BUSINESS CONTROL & REPORTING OF NORDEA GROUP.

* RASMUS WERNER NIELSEN WILL TAKE UP POSITION ON 1 JULY 2017 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom)