July 13 (Reuters) - ALMA MEDIA OYJ:

* ALMA MEDIA REVISES ITS GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR 2017 - CLEAR GROWTH IN ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT

* SAYS CONTRARY TO ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE, COMPANY EXPECTS ITS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO INCREASE CLEARLY FROM 2016 LEVEL

* EXPECTS ITS 2017 REVENUE TO REMAIN UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS YEAR