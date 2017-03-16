March 16 Almirall SA:
* Almirall and Symatese enter into a global strategic
collaboration for development and commercialization of products
in the aesthetics field
* Symatese grants Almirall exclusive license for
commercialization of hyaluronic acid facial fillers worldwide in
exchange of upfront payment of 7.5 million euros ($8.0 million)
and subsequent event milestones, royalties and sales milestones
* This agreement reinforces Almirall's strategy to continue
building a presence in aesthetic medicine
