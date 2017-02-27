BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical's share trade to halt on June 19, resume on June 20
* Says share trade to halt on June 19 in order to disclose asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on June 20
Feb 27 Almirall SA:
* FY EBITDA up 10.6 percent at 227.6 million euros ($240.5 million) versus 205.7 million euros year ago
* FY net profit down 42.7 percent at 75.5 million euros versus 131.8 million euros year ago
* FY revenue up 11.7 percent at 859.3 million euros versus 769.0 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.19 euro gross per share
* Sees 2017 revenue, net sales growth up by low to mid single digits
* Sees 2017 EBITDA growth in mid single digits
Chang Chun and Zhang Jie retired from board as executive directors
Files to withdraw stock offering