BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
April 21 Almirall SA:
Receives positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis
Announces appointment of Andrew Mclean as an executive director of company
* Says it announces the start of phase II study of SI-613 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, in the U.S.