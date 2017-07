BRIEF-Almirall reduces FY 2017 revenue, net sales and EBITDA growth estimates

July 10 (Reuters) - ALMIRALL SA:

* PROVIDES UPDATE TO FY 2017 GUIDANCE THAT REDUCES INITIAL ESTIMATIONS FOR TOTAL REVENUES, NET SALES AND EBITDA GROWTH

* SAYS FY 2017 GUIDANCE UPDATE TO TAKE ACCOUNT OF ADVERSE IMPACT OF RECENT MARKET DEVELOPMENTS IN US DERMATOLOGY

* Sees Fy 2017 Ebitda of 140-170 Million Euros

* SEES LOW DOUBLE DIGIT DECLINE OF FY 2017 TOTAL REVENUE AND NET SALES VERSUS FY 2016

* SAYS INVENTORY DESTOCKING, INAPPROPRIATE ADJUDICATION OF PATIENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM AND GENERIC ACTICLATE WILL ADVERSELY IMPACT THE EARNINGS IN 2017

* SAYS ITS BUSINESS IS PERFORMING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS IN EUROPE AND REST OF THE WORLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)