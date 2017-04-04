April 4 Almirall SA:

* Says 4.625 percent senior notes due 2021 have been redeemed

* Enters into a revolving credit facility agreement for a maximum amount of 250 million euros ($266.5 million) over a four year period with an average interest rate lower than 1 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)