BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharma says mid-stage hay fever study did not meet main goals
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
April 4 Almirall SA:
* Says 4.625 percent senior notes due 2021 have been redeemed
* Enters into a revolving credit facility agreement for a maximum amount of 250 million euros ($266.5 million) over a four year period with an average interest rate lower than 1 percent Source text for Eikon:
* Phase II study has shown atl1102 significantly reduces number of active MS lesions that convert to "black holes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company