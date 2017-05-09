BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 Almost Family Inc
* Almost Family reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Almost Family Inc - Qtrly net service revenues $ 201.3 million versus $ 153.7 million
Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd