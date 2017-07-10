FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi Genzyme report positive results from ongoing phase 2 open-label extension study
July 10, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi Genzyme report positive results from ongoing phase 2 open-label extension study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme report positive results from ongoing phase 2 open-label extension study with investigational RNAI therapeutic Fitusiran in patients with hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors

* Says majority of adverse events were mild/moderate in severity, with most common ae's consisting transient, mild injection site reactions

* Says with up to 20 months of dosing, fitusiran safety and tolerability profile remains encouraging in the study

* Says there was one discontinuation in study due to AE, an asymptomatic alanine aminotransferase elevation in patient with hcv infection

* Says expect initial results of atlas phase 3 program in mid-to-late 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

