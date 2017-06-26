June 26 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Alnylam reports new positive clinical results for
Givosiran (ALN-AS1), an investigational RNAI therapeutic for the
treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias
* Initial results from ongoing open label extension (OLE)
study show consistent reductions in porphyria attacks with
continued Givosiran treatment
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - Givosiran administration
generally well tolerated with treatment up to 12 months
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - company plans to initiate
phase 3 clinical program in late 2017
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - In randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study, Givosiran demonstrates decreased
annualized attack rate and hemin usage
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - excluding porphyria attacks,
three patients had four SAES; none were assessed as related to
study drug
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - In part C of study, there were
no drug-related serious adverse events (SAES) or
discontinuations due to adverse events (AES)
