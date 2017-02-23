Feb 23 Alon USA Energy Inc:

* Alon USA Energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.20 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alon USA Energy Inc says fourth quarter retail results were negatively impacted by seasonal weakness and continued economic headwinds in permian basin

* Expect total throughput at our renewable fuels facility to average 2,500 barrels per day for Q1 of 2017

* Expect total throughput at our renewable fuels facility to average 2,600 barrels per day for full year of 2017

* Alon USA Energy -combined total refinery average throughput for Q4 of 2016 was 146,725 bpd, compared to 116,995 bpd for Q4 of 2015

* Alon USA Energy Inc says special items increased net loss by $3.8 million for Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly net sales $1.01 billion versus $782.4 million