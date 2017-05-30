BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 30 Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc :
* Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal and natural gas assets in West Virginia
* Says divestiture includes 120 producing natural gas wells in five counties
* Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc - terms of transactions were not released
* Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc - with divestitures, co reduces surety bonding by about $3.5 million, $2.7 million in self bonding to be eliminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.