April 25 Alpha Real Trust Ltd:

* Confirms entered irrevocable undertaking to sell its shares in IMPT to Hansteen at a price of 330p per share in cash on or before May 3

* Says Hansteen has agreed to make an increased offer of 330p to all shareholders of IMPT

* Will no longer be shareholder of impt at time of impt's next general meeting of 11 May, to abstain from voting at such meeting in any event

* Has also agreed to withdraw its request dated 11 April 2017 to requisition a further meeting of IMPT shareholders