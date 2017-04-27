US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Alphabet Inc:
* Q1 revenue $24,750 million versus $20,257 million
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $7.73
* Qtrly aggregate paid clicks up 44 percent
* Qtrly aggregate cost-per-click down 19 percent
* Q1 revenues up 22 pct versus the first quarter of 2016 and up 24 pct on a constant currency basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $7.39, revenue view $24.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 Google Segment revenue $24,506 million versus $20,092 million
* Headcount at Q1-end 73,992 versus 64,115
* Q1 Google Segment Advertising revenue $21,411 million versus $18,020 million Source text (bit.ly/2pE8JwW) Further company coverage:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: