a day ago
BRIEF-Alphabet reports qtrly earnings per share of $5.01
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 24, 2017 / 8:23 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Alphabet reports qtrly earnings per share of $5.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $5.01

* Qtrly earnings per share excluding European Commission fine was $8.90

* Qtrly revenue $26,010 million versus $21,500 million

* Q2 increase in constant currency revenue year over year was 23 percent

* Q2 Google segment revenue $25,762 million versus $21,315 million

* Q2 Google segment advertising revenue $22,672 million versus $19,143 million

* Headcount at Q2-end 75,606 versus 73,992 at Q1-end

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $25.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EC decision, regarding co's display & ranking of shopping search results and ads, imposed a €2.42 billion fine, which co accrued in Q2‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2tUxSS4) Further company coverage:

