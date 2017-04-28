BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
April 28 Alphabet Inc
* Alphabet - Google CEO Sundar Pichai's 2016 total compensation was $199.7 million versus $100.6 million in 2015 -SEC filing
* Executive Chairman Eric E. Schmidt's 2016 total compensation was $4.3 million versus $8 million in 2015
* Alphabet - senior vice president and CFO, Alphabet and Google, Ruth M. Porat's 2016 total compensation was $39.1 million versus $31.1 million in 2015
* Alphabet Inc - Sundar Pichai's 2016 compensation includes stock awards worth $198.7 million - SEC filing
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes