BRIEF-U.S. Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
May 16 Alphamin Resources Corp:
* Alphamin Resources Corp.: project funding update
* Alphamin Resources Corp - executed non-binding term sheets in connection with provision of us$80 million of project debt for its bisie tin project
* Alphamin Resources - is working towards securing unconditional commitments from potential lenders for bisie tin project
* Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing
June 19 Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.