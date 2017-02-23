Feb 23 Also Holding AG:

* In the medium term, also is targeting between nine and twelve billion euros in revenues and an EBITDA margin between 2.0 and 2.5 percent

* Intends to meet medium term objectives through an optimization of its business models, organic growth and/or acquisitions

* Expected revenue gains for FY 2017 should exceed 1.4 percent market growth predicted by gartner. Also once again expects group net profit gains to outstrip revenue growth Source text - bit.ly/2mnMw0t Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)