March 2 Alstria Office Reit AG

* FY revenue rose 75.8 percent to 202.7 million EUR

* Corporate growth in line with guidance: FFO of EUR116.4 mln (+96.0 percent)

* Value accretion: nav up by 6.7 percent

* Strong letting result: EPRA like-for-like rental growth of 4.6 percent and EPRA vacancy rate down to 9.2 percent

* Improved efficiency: epra cost ratio down from 22.1 percent to 16.6 percent

* Result for financial year 2016.

* Increase in FFO margin by 590 bps to 57.4 percent was mainly driven by efficiency gains and lower financing costs

* Nav up by 6.7 percent and net LTV down to 40.9 percent

* Portfolio volume of EUR3.0 bln, gross yield of 6.2 percent

* Value of Alstria's investment properties amounted to EUR3.0 bln as per December 31, 2016 (December 31, 2015: eur 3.3 bn)

* Alstria took profit from strong transaction market in Germany and sold non-core properties worth EUR402 mln, which generated eur 25.8 mln of rental income

* These sales generated a realized gain of EUR29.1 mln.

* In same period company acquired two properties for all-in costs of EUR46.4 mln generating EUR2.9 mln of rental income.

* Based on current portfolio and contractually agreed rent, alstria expects revenues of EUR185 mln and funds from operations (FFO) of EUR108 mln for FY 2017.

* Based on current portfolio and contractually agreed rent, alstria expects revenues of EUR185 mln and funds from operations (FFO) of EUR108 mln for FY 2017.