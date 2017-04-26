April 26 AltaGas Ltd:
* AltaGas Ltd reports record 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$1.01
* AltaGas Ltd says Altagas expects capital expenditures in
range of $600 to $650 million for 2017
* AltaGas Ltd - gas and power maintenance capital is
expected to be approximately $25 to $35 million of total capital
expenditures in 2017
* Corporation has approximately $1.9 billion available under
its credit facilities as at March 31, 2017
* AltaGas Ltd -2017 committed capital program expected to be
funded through internally-generated cash flow, premium dividend,
among others
* AltaGas Ltd - for 2017, normalized funds from operations
are expected to grow by approximately a high single digit
percentage
* AltaGas Ltd - as part of financing strategy for WGL
acquisition, larger asset sales may be undertaken in 2017,
subject to market conditions
* AltaGas Ltd - any asset sale related to WGL acquisition if
undertaken, may adversely impact 2017 outlook for normalized
EBITDA and normalized FFO
