Feb 23 Altagas Ltd:
* Altagas Ltd reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end
results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$1.04
* Altagas Ltd says expects to deliver approximately high
single digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017
compared to 2016
* Altagas Ltd - qtrly revenue $661 mln versus $580 million
* Altagas Ltd- power and utilities segments are expected to
generate approximately 75 percent of 2017 normalized EBITDA
* Q4 revenue view C$620.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees normal seasonal weather in 2017 compared to
unfavorable weather in 2016
* Ridley Island propane export terminal construction
expected to begin in Q1 of 2017
* Altagas Ltd - expects capital expenditures in range of
$550 to $650 million for 2017
* Altagas Ltd- normalized funds from operations are also
expected to increase by approximately high single digit
percentage growth for 2017
