BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
March 16 Altair Resources Inc
* Altair Resources Inc - "company continues its search for other advanced zinc, lead and silver projects" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.